One man is dead after speeding from deputies and crashing

EMBED </>More Videos

One man is dead after crashing following a brief chase with deputies. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man died after crashing his car when attempting to speed away from a traffic stop.

A toll road deputy saw the driver allegedly go past him on the Beltway.

When the deputy attempted to pull him over around 4:30 a.m. for speeding the driver initially slowed down before again hitting the gas.

The driver only made it about half a mile before crashing into a pole.

The car burst into flames.

Deputies pulled the man from the vehicle and attempted to save him but he died at the scene.

Officials are still waiting for toxicology reports for the driver.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News