PETS & ANIMALS

Man walks though 'poop lagoon' to save distressed fawn

EMBED </>More Videos

A Man in Montana wades through poop to save a fawn. When asked about the experience, Joe Bauer replied, "It's just straight sludge." (KTRK)

FORT BENTON, Montana --
(AP) - A north-central Montana man rescued a tired fawn from a bed of drying sewer sludge while others helped reunite the baby deer with its mother nearby.

Joe Bauer said the rescue was a rewarding experience, but his co-workers "didn't want him anywhere near them" until he showered and changed his clothes.

Fort Benton city crew members were working on the sewage lagoon when someone told works superintendent Skip Ross a fawn was stuck in the black sludge.

Ross tells the Great Falls Tribune he tasked Bauer, 19, with the unpleasant duties.

Bauer slogged more than 100 yards through the thigh-deep sludge to reach the distressed fawn, which didn't fight being rescued.

"Honestly, it was fairly welcoming," Bauer said.

He carried the fawn to the bank of the nearby Missouri River, Ross said.

After the fawn regained its strength, Ross says others guided it back to its mother, avoiding the short-cut across the sludge.

Ross said Bauer's efforts were admirable.

"It's just straight sludge," Ross said. "It's not clean stuff, it's pretty dirty. I hate to say it, but it's a lot of poop."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescueu.s. & worldMontana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News