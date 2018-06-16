SOCIETY

Community welcomes home Klein Cain High School student who beat cancer twice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a battle with cancer, a Klein Cain High School student exited Texas Children's Hospital with the support of an entire community.

Jacob Munoz was first diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia in January 2015. On Saturday, the community celebrated him beating cancer for a second time.

He was escorted by riders from several motorcycle groups, the Texas Army National Guard, law enforcement members and other volunteers.

His classmates from Klein Cain High School greeted him at home.

