Scott Hardin's family is devastated after learning their biggest fears were true.Hardin's body was found at 300 Embry on Friday.Police said he had been shot.The family said Hardin's car was found burned not far from there at I-45 and Parker on Wednesday.Police found a body two days after the burned-out vehicle was found. His family was able to identify the body.The family says Hardin was a loving father of two girls who gave everything to those he loved."I still can't believe this is happening. It's just extremely sad for us right now. He was a great dad," said one family member.His family is asking for prayers.