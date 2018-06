VULNERABLE HIGH WATER LOCATIONS

VULNERABLE HIGH WATER UNDERPASSES

With any threat of heavy rainfall across the area, there are numerous roads and underpasses across the city that are prone to flooding.The Office of Emergency Management has compiled a list of roads and underpasses to avoid in the case of heavy rain.Officials note that all intersections and underpasses have the potential to be dangerous during periods of heavy and/or prolonged rainfall.As always, if you see water on any roadway, turn around.Greens Road @ North FreewayGreens Road @ E. Hardy RoadWashington Ave @ HempsteadBarker Cypress @ W. ParkviewBarker Cypress @ ClayBarker Cypress @ SaumsClay Rd. @ West of Brittmore RoadCrosstimbers @ I-45 N. FreewayKelley Street @ Hardy Toll RoadWest of Boundary Street @ North Main StreetJensen Drive @ south of Bennington StreetBennington Street @ Eastex FwyJensen Drive @ North Loop East FwyMesa @ north of US 90 HighwayKaty Road @ Silver EagleAllen Pkwy @ Waugh DriveMemorial @ Waugh DriveWhite Oak Drive @ Taylor StreetWhite Oak @ SabineStudewood @ Katy FwyCenter Street @ AveAve @ Katy FreewayNorth Main @ Burnett2500 Allen Pkwy @ Montrose DriveMemorial Drive @ ShepherdMemorial Drive @ StudemontMemorial Drive @ AvenueLamar Street @ BagbyWalker Street @ west of BagbyTravis Street @ I-10 FreewayLouisiana Street @ north of Franklin Street1300 Commerce Street @ Austin StreetTexas Street @ Prairie StreetFranklin Street @ Emanuel StreetJensen Drive @ north of Lyons Avenue7000 Main Street @ Holcombe Blvd7000 Fannin Street @ Holcombe BlvdLawndale Street @ Braes Bayou9600 Lawndale @ E. of Goodyear DriveGalveston Road @ S. of Howard100 Milam Street100 Shepherd Drive100 Yale1000 AveWestpark @ S. Kirkwood11700 RichmondWestpark at Bonnebridge Way1200 Studemont1200 WaysideNorth Main at Burnett1600 East Crosstimbers1600 Jensen1900 Kelley Street300 S 75th200 Forest Hill2100 Franklin2400 Harrisburg2500 Allen Parkway2900 Allen Parkway300 Studewood3400 North Shepherd3500 Kelley Street3800 Polk400 Ave4800 Elgin4800 Memorial4900 Galveston RoadWashington at Old Katy Road5600 Mesa600 Broadway6500 Jensen7500 Clinton7000 Clinton7000 Fannin7000 Main7000 Old Katy Road7200 J W Peavy7200 Senate AveMemorial @ Woodway8100 Harrisburg8100 Hempstead9600 Lawndale