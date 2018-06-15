Congressmen & State Dept said they've never seen anything like this in terms of people mobilizing in support. I believe them! What's keeping me going: thinking about how Will's going to feel when he's released & finds out how hard everyone has been working for him. #freewilly pic.twitter.com/vxviy30eCC — Free Will Nguyen (@FreeWillNguyen1) June 15, 2018

"I don't know where he is. Nobody knows for sure. That's a desperate situation," said Victoria Nguyen.Nguyen told Eyewitness News via Facebook video chat that she woke up to a number of messages from people saying her brother was in a Vietnam jail."I honestly don't know much about it," she said.Native Houstonian Will Nguyen, 32, is a well-educated and passionate activist. He's a Yale alum who was currently studying public policy in Singapore. His sister said he was on vacation and making a stop in Vietnam, when he decided to take part in a protest there."It was something he was excited about. It's rare in Vietnam there's protests in general," she said.However, it seems things took a different turn for her brother who was apparently beat up and taken to jail. The family is still not sure why."I feel like I'm trying to do everything I can to get him out of that situation," she said.She's currently in the Washington area with some of her brother's friends looking for lawmakers to help."So we just really have been storming the Hill and sitting down with anyone that will hear us," she said Friday.A senator from California is now advocating for her brother. She wrote a letter to the president."We need the United States to intervene and get involved. We are asking the president to assist and help find Mr. Will Nguyen and also get him released home safely to his family in Texas," said Republican State Sen. Janet Nguyen, who is not related to Will.The family is hoping that will be the case."We just want him to come home. Everybody is pushing for him to come home, be released, and be done with it, but it's not going to be that easy," said the sister.New developments Friday indicate several California lawmakers were able to reach the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam. They released the following:At the conclusion of the hour-long call, the Members of Congress released the following statement:In addition, William's family - who have been in constant communication with members of Congress - has issued the following statement: