How to get your photos and videos featured on ABC13

If you have great video or photos, we'd love to see them and maybe even use it on the air!

There are three simple ways you can send it to us.

The easiest way to get your video to us is using our hashtag #abc13eyewitness. When you post your video or photo on social media, just include the hashtag abc13eyewitness and we will check it out!

Keep an eye on your inbox, we may ask for permission to use your photo or video.

Email is another easy way to get your video to us.

Our email is news@abc13.com, attach the video to the email, write a brief description about what's happening and your name (so we know who to credit), hit send, and you're done.

Is your video file too big to send in an email? No problem! Go to iwitness.abc13.com. Hit the orange button near the top with an arrow on it. After you're logged in, an upload screen will pop up. Hit the big blue camera button and upload the photo or video you want us to see. Fill in the information about the video, hit send and you're done.

We can't wait to see your photos and video!
community-eventscellphonesmartphonesvideo camera
