BODY FOUND

Body found near bayou by passing trucker in N. Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay reports on the discovery of a body in north Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a trucker spotted a body near a bayou Friday afternoon while traveling on Interstate 45 in the near northside of Houston.

According to police, a man's body was located in the 300 block of Embry in a grassy area near a bayou. The body was found without a shirt on.

Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay reported friends and family of a missing man were around the scene to confirm whether the body is that of their loved one. We have not yet gotten the name of the missing person.

Police are still investigating, and they have not confirmed the circumstances of the body.
Follow Miya Shay on Twitter and Facebook for live updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Police link suspects' stolen car to body found in SW Houston
Timeline: What we know about Jayden Lopez
Woman finds body in pond behind Conroe auto shop
Father's body turns up just days after burned vehicle found
81-year-old woman found cut into pieces inside her home
More body found
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News