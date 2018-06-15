School bus driver out on bond after deadly Tennessee crash that killed 6 accused of repeatedly raping teen

Johnthony Walker, 25, was out on bond while awaiting an appeal when the alleged rape occurred.

CHATANOOGA, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A school bus driver who was involved in a deadly 2016 crash that killed six children is in trouble with the law again.

Johnthony Walker, 25, is facing statutory rape charges after he allegedly confessed to having sex five times with a 14-year-old.

Police in Tennessee say Walker was staying with the child's family for the last few months.

Walker was sentenced to four years in prison after the deadly crash, but was released on bond while his appeal is pending.

His bond was set at $350,000.

Official: 6 dead in Chattanooga elementary school bus crash
At least 6 children were killed in a Tennessee bus crash.

