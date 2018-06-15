U.S. & WORLD

Wells Fargo says customers experiencing issues making purchases with debit cards

Having issues with your Wells Fargo debit card? Well, you're not alone. (KFSN)

Having issues with your Wells Fargo debit card? Well, you're not alone.

Wells Fargo posted on Twitter that many customers are experiencing issues completing transactions. They are currently looking into the issue and are asking people to keep an eye on their Ask_WellsFargo Twitter account for updates.


Many people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations including one customer who was stuck at a restaurant because her card was denied.
