Pearland Family Keeps Son's Legacy Alive

A family from Pearland is keeping their son's legacy alive through the Chance for Hope Foundation.
Chance Davidson was 12 years old when he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2012. He fought a courageous battle for 15 months, undergoing two brain surgeries, a stem cell transplant, radiation and chemotherapy. In October 2013, Chance lost his battle with cancer.
His parents, Andrea and Scott Davidson started the Chance for Hope Foundation to help other families dealing with pediatric cancer. The Foundation has opened five fully-furnished residences in the Texas Medical Center for families with children undergoing cancer treatment. Volunteers from the Foundation also deliver meals to Texas Children's Hospital.
The Chance for Hope Foundation also presented a $75,000 research grant to Texas Children's Hospital to fund the research and testing of a new drug designed to help treat brain cancer.
For more information on the Chance for Hope foundation, click here.
