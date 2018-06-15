Houston gang member sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatal 2016 crash

Gang member sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatal 2016 crash. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local gang member has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a head-on collision that killed a 55-year-old man in 2016.

Christopher Simms, 36, was convicted of aggravated assault after investigators said he was driving nearly double the speed limit through the Washburn Tunnel and veered into oncoming traffic.

"This is a really dangerous guy, who has already been sentenced to prison five times," Assistant District Attorney Ryan Trask said in a statement.

Simms, a member of the Houstone Tango Blast gang, was driving more than 60 mph when he slammed into a van driven by Eduardo Gonzalez Pineda.

Task added that Simms was either behind bars, charged with a crime or on parole from 1999 to now.

In court, Pineda's adult son and daughter testified that their father's death has impacted the family.

"We forgive him, but he'll have to live with this the rest of his life," Pineda's son added.
