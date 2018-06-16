ABC13 & YOU

Dynamo Goalkeeper a Hero Off the Field

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Chris Seitz donated bone marrow to save a stranger's life, even thought it meant he had to put his Major League Soccer career on hold. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Chris Seitz is a hero in more ways than one. Seitz put his Major League Soccer career on hold to donate bone marrow to a complete stranger. He was inspired to do so after his own father donated bone marrow to an uncle with cancer.

Seitz's act of kindness earned him the MLS Humanitarian Award in 2012. He also saved the life of Phil Richiuso, a father from Erie, Pennsylvania who has leukemia. To learn how you can register to be a bone marrow donor, click here.
