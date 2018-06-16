ABC13 & YOU

Teen Turns Struggling Business Around

Jackie Garza's viral tweet saved her father's business. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Six months ago, a teenager's tweet about her father's struggling Houston bakery went viral. Now, that same teen has turned business around.

Back in December, Jackie Garza, 18, tweeted a plea for help. She told her Twitter followers that her father's business, La Casa Bakery, was on the verge of closing because business was slow. She asked people to stop by the bakery - and Twitter came through! Garza's original post has now gotten more than 65,000 retweets and 61,000 likes. Business is going strong, and there are no longer plans to close.

Garza now handles much of the marketing for La Casa Bakery, setting up social media, Yelp and Google Business pages. She now plans to major in business marketing at the University of Houston Downtown.
