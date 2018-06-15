HOUSTON ASTROS

Limited tickets still available for Astros picnic in the park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Limited tickets are still available for the Astros' sixth annual Picnic in the Park event that will occur 45 minutes after the Astros vs. Royals game on Sunday, June 24.

This event gives fans the opportunity to relax in the outfield of Minute Maid Park along with Astros players and front office members. All proceeds will go to the Astros Foundation.

Astros players will hold a 45-minute autograph session and children will receive a picnic mat and t-shirt free of charge.

There is a basic ticket package that will give fans admission to the game and picnic along with the shirt and picnic mat. The premium package gives fans all benefits along with tickets to the game in the Lexus Field Club, a private meet and greet with certain players and an exclusive buffet.

Children aged two or younger get into the event free with a ticketed adult. Fans 3-14 must be accompanied by an adult and anyone 15 years or older will need to purchase an adult ticket.

For more information or tickets, you can go HERE.
