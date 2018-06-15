Today our @houstonpolice family lost a great colleague, husband, father, friend, cop, hero, with the passing of Senior Police Officer Norberto Ramon. He served honorably for nearly 25 years. Despite being seriously ill, he showed courage & grit as he saved dozens of lives during pic.twitter.com/uVdML4H6Or — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 15, 2018

Houston Police chief Art Acevedo tweeted that Officer Noberto Ramon has died.Officer Ramon saved dozens of people during Hurricane Harvey, even while battling stage four colon cancer.He was honored last December for his heroics and was a 25-year law enforcement veteran.The police union is asking for everyone's prayers for Officer Ramon's family.