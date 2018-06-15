Rapper Rich the Kid was hospitalized after being assaulted in a violent home invasion robbery in Los Angeles Friday morning.Los Angeles police confirmed the home invasion occurred at an apartment complex in the Koreatown area of the city.The rapper was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries. Authorities said cash and other items were taken during the crime.Police said several suspects are being sought. No descriptions were immediately available.A photo of the rapper was posted on his verified Instagram page, showing the artist resting in a hospital bed.