Eat, drink, explore: Check out 5 new spots in Houston

Pitch 25 Beer Park
PHOTO: TRANG B./YELP
An EaDo freshman, Pitch 25 Beer Park is a beer garden and wine bar that's located at 2120 Walker St. Its 100 Taps menu features cocktails, wines and beers categorized by flavor. For instance, try Real Ale Brewing's German-style Hans' Pils for something "crisp and clean" or Saint Arnold's Amber Ale for a "malty and sweet" option. Food items include burgers, wings, pork and soup.
Hunan's Restaurant
PHOTO: KIMBERLY S./YELP
Drive over to 19724 TX-249 and you'll find new Chinese spot Hunan's Restaurant. Some of the entrees available include black pepper soft-shell crab, fried beef with ho fun noodles and orange fish fillet.
Muse Tea
PHOTO: NGHI T./YELP
Head over to 1809 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 109, in Eldridge to try Muse Tea. The tea room offers a range of bubble teas, coffees and iced beverages. There are several Asian-inspired offerings such as the taro milk tea and the Vietnamese iced coffee. Signature drinks include the Ube Latte and the Coco Blue Tea. Add-on options are mango and lychee jelly, boba and espresso.
East Hampton Sandwich Co.
Photo: EAST HAMPTON SANDWICH Co./Yelp
Texas-based chain East Hampton Sandwich Co. has recently opened a new eatery in River Oaks with another in the works for Montrose. Stop by 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite H110, for a salad, wrap or sandwich. Options include a lobster roll, honey grilled chicken with a balsamic onion relish, goat cheese and avocado, and three different chowders. Spiked lemonade, frose, wine and beer are also available.
Mod Pizza
Photo: MOD PIZZA/Yelp
At Mod Pizza, you can score individually sized pizzas in minutes. From the size, to the ingredients, you can customize your own artisan-style treat, with over 30 options. Some pre-designed items are the Dillon James with Asiago and basil, and the Jasper with spicy Italian sausage. Sound good? Make your way to 5174 Richmond Ave. in Uptown.