Eat, drink, explore: Check out 5 new spots in Houston

Interested in learning more about the newest businesses in Houston? Here's a list of the latest additions to the area, from a beer garden to an upscale sandwich shop.

Pitch 25 Beer Park



An EaDo freshman, Pitch 25 Beer Park is a beer garden and wine bar that's located at 2120 Walker St. Its 100 Taps menu features cocktails, wines and beers categorized by flavor. For instance, try Real Ale Brewing's German-style Hans' Pils for something "crisp and clean" or Saint Arnold's Amber Ale for a "malty and sweet" option. Food items include burgers, wings, pork and soup.

Hunan's Restaurant



Drive over to 19724 TX-249 and you'll find new Chinese spot Hunan's Restaurant. Some of the entrees available include black pepper soft-shell crab, fried beef with ho fun noodles and orange fish fillet.

Muse Tea



Head over to 1809 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 109, in Eldridge to try Muse Tea. The tea room offers a range of bubble teas, coffees and iced beverages. There are several Asian-inspired offerings such as the taro milk tea and the Vietnamese iced coffee. Signature drinks include the Ube Latte and the Coco Blue Tea. Add-on options are mango and lychee jelly, boba and espresso.

East Hampton Sandwich Co.



Texas-based chain East Hampton Sandwich Co. has recently opened a new eatery in River Oaks with another in the works for Montrose. Stop by 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite H110, for a salad, wrap or sandwich. Options include a lobster roll, honey grilled chicken with a balsamic onion relish, goat cheese and avocado, and three different chowders. Spiked lemonade, frose, wine and beer are also available.

Mod Pizza



At Mod Pizza, you can score individually sized pizzas in minutes. From the size, to the ingredients, you can customize your own artisan-style treat, with over 30 options. Some pre-designed items are the Dillon James with Asiago and basil, and the Jasper with spicy Italian sausage. Sound good? Make your way to 5174 Richmond Ave. in Uptown.
