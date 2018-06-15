SOCIETY

Safe spaces to beat the heat in Houston

Mayor Sylvester Turner joins Reliant Energy to announce launch on Beat the Heat for this year.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Reliant's Beat the Heat Centers will provide a safe and comfortable place for Houston-area residents to stay cool during the day and reduce the need for home electricity use during the hottest days of summer.

Reliant Energy partnered with the city of Houston to support 11 multi-service centers.

The spaces feature air conditioning, water, light snacks and entertainment. They are free and open to the entire community.

Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to not pinch pennies when it comes to safety in the heat. He encouraged everyone with working AC units to use them to stay safe. This is especially true for the elderly.

If you don't have a working AC unit you could qualify to get one for free.

If you or someone you know could benefit from a portable power station or portable AC unit, call the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301.

This is the 13th year Reliant has supported the city's Beat the Heat program.

Check out the full list of centers at Reliant.com/CoolingCenters.
