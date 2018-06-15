POLITICS

Paul Manafort, ex-Trump campaign chair, ordered to jail amid Robert Mueller investigation

A judge has ordered Paul Manafort to jail and revoked his bond. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail.

Paul Manafort was ordered into custody Friday after a federal judge revoked his house arrest, citing newly filed obstruction of justice charges. The move by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson came after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.

Manafort is the first Trump campaign official to be jailed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. His attorneys have argued that Manafort didn't do anything wrong and accused prosecutors of conjuring a "sinister plot" out of "innocuous" contacts with witnesses.

Manafort will remain in jail while he awaits two trials in the next few months. He faces several felony charges related to his Ukrainian political work and money he funneled through offshore accounts.
VIDEO: Paul Manafort enters court before bail revoked

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
