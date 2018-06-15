PETS & ANIMALS

Deputies seize malnourished horses from residence after animal cruelty investigation in Cleveland

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Livestock Unit has seized horses from a residence.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has seized horses from a home as part of an animal cruelty investigation in Cleveland.

The office's livestock unit investigated the residence on June 7.

During their visit, officials found the horses' owner did not cooperate with deputies' attempts to get the animals healthy in a reasonable amount of time.

The Livestock Unit received a warrant to seize the horses. They were taken to an equine veterinarian, where they will be evaluated.

The animals will remain with the vet until the investigation is over.
