Large gator spotted on road in Sienna Plantation

Giant alligator spotted in Pearland neighborhood

It appears alligators have been making the rounds in neighborhoods a lot lately.In this latest incident, viewer LaTiffany Sauls shared a photo with ABC13 of a gator blocking a roadway in Sienna Plantation.But there's plenty more where that comes from.On June 13, a family was on their boat in Lake Livingston when they spotted a gator they estimated to be about 16 feet long splashing underwater.A week earlier on June 6, an alligator was captured in the Clear Lake Shores neighborhood in Galveston County.If you ever spot a gator, just remember not to get too close!