Take advantage of these FREE things for dad

Check out what's free for your week ahead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What's a better way to kick off Father's Day weekend than with free food?

Christy's Donuts Kolaches in Montrose gave away two free kolaches to the first 30 dads who showed up this morning.

Don't worry if you didn't make it in time. Here are some other freebies you can still take advantage of this week.

This Sunday, fathers and grandfathers get in free at the Museum of Fine Arts all day and free admission even extends to the Bayou Bend Gardens. This event is from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Get dad out of the heat this Sunday at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Galveston with a regular ticket purchase. If you are one of the first 10 dads to the park, you can even take advantage of half-off cabanas.

Cap off your dad's night with a free 6-ounce froyo at any participating TCBY locations all day Sunday.

Hooters is kicking off Father's Day this Sunday with buy one, get one free wings for dad. Just purchase 10 wings and get 10 more free.

Be sure to take the kids to the square at Memorial City Mall for the Father's Day Funzone from noon - 4 p.m. There will be games and inflatables for all ages, not just dad.

But if you are on the north side, nothing says dad like sports cars. Head over to Market Street in The Woodlands for the exotic cars and coffee meet up this Sunday from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

