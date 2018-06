EMBED >More News Videos New guidelines to switch sell by and used by date labels

Nutrition labels are about to undergo some changes.The overhaul revolves around dietary fibers.The food industry is boosting fiber content and curbing sugar and salt, so the FDA wants food labels to reflect those changes.Among the eight new fibers being added are mixed plant cell wall fibers - which is a broad category that includes fibers like sugar cane fiber and apple fiber.Large manufacturers have until 2020 to make those changes to their labels.