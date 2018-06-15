Man calls 911 and says he beat his wife to death

EMBED </>More Videos

A husband reportedly admitted to 911 operators that he beat his wife so badly that she died (KTRK)

MASON COUNTY, Washington --
A man is charged with first-degree murder in Washington state after he allegedly beat his wife to death.

The most chilling piece of evidence against Stuart Sullivan, 56, is a 911 call he made claiming that he "beat the hell out of her a couple of days ago and I think she just died."

On the recording, the 911 operator asked Sullivan what he used to beat his wife. Sullivan replied, "Everything I suppose. She got beat up pretty bad."

"This circumstance to me is that it's an absolute tragedy. Depending on how the investigation plays out, we'll know more about the time span," Mason County Sheriff Casey Salisbury said to KOMO-TV.

The sheriff said it appears the woman may have died a slow death over a few days.

The prosecutor says the first-degree murder charge because of what he calls "extreme indifference to human life."

Sullivan is being held on $500,000 bail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingdomestic violenceu.s. & worldWashington
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News