FOTI HIGH FIVE

His greatest work: Houston man recognized for being foster dad 67 times

EMBED </>More Videos

Foti High Five recognizes a man who has been a foster parent 67 times. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When it comes to being a father, 74-year-old Willie Richardson has 67 reasons why he has earned the title.

Richardson has fostered 67 kids since retiring from NASA 13 years ago.

"They call me P. Rich for Papa Rich," Richardson said.

Right now, he and his wife are foster parents to two special needs kids who have been with them for more than five years, 10-year-old Armani and 9-year-old Zach.

Armani and Zach are still in need of a forever family. If you're interested in adopting a foster child, visit the DePelchin Children's Center website.

Richardson still remembers what it's like fostering a child for the first time.

"Nobody wanted this kid and they could not see the beauty in him that I saw," he recalled.

Richardson says he may never see his first foster child again, but he says he knows the impact he made that still lives deep inside his heart.

He also admits that it hurts to let his foster kids go, but making them part of the family is worth it.

"You can't see some of the impact of that. We will never know the impact of that, but that child years from now can say 'I remember this one foster home I was in, and I remember P. Rich,'" Richardson said.


Richardson, who is a father to two biological children, says he gives love to foster kids to take away their pain.

Analisa Warren with the DePelchin Children's Center says the foster program needs more men like Richardson who are strong fathers who can help kids "rise up."

"Father's Day is bigger than cards. It's bigger than dinner out. It's the impact you have made in those kids' lives that might be thinking of you on Father's Day that you'll never know, the love that they have in their heart and the love they have for him as well," Warren explains.

Richardson says that although he had a great career, the highlight of his life has come after retirement by being able to foster kids.

"Kids keep you moving. They keep the livelihood in you. And I love it," Richardson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyFoti High FiveFather's Day
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOTI HIGH FIVE
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
Law student overcomes obstacles and graduates in front of 3 sons
Mama mender: Volunteer 'mom' changing lives at Houston shelter
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children worldwide
More Foti High Five
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News