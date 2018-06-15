Body found in Montgomery County creek identified as missing swimmer

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities confirm a body found in a Montgomery County creek is that of a man who went missing in the area a few days ago.
On Monday, 26-year-old Nael Romero disappeared after he went swimming in Peach Creek during a party.
Crews searched the area twice, but did not find him.
Detectives returned to the area Thursday afternoon to search again ahead of the heavy rain threat this weekend.
That's when they discovered Romero's body in Peach Creek, near Big Buck Lane.
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy.