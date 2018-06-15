WEATHER

Preps for this weekend's heavy rain underway

City officials say today is the perfect day to do your part to clear debris and help prevent street flooding. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in Harris County are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall this weekend.

Due to the lack of rain the bayous are low and the ground is dry which means our area can handle several inches of rain before we experience any major runoff.


That being said, the city still decided to lower Lake Houston by 1.5 feet due to the weather that is headed our way.

It will not be enough to affect any homes and the gates will remain open until this weekend's wet weather ends. The weather is another reminder to always be prepared.

"We did it a time before and it mitigates the risks and it works," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The best thing you can do to prepare for this weekend's rain? Don't panic. City leaders say just keep checking the forecast. They're not concerned with how things look right now but we are still a few days out.

"One of the things we're going to have to keep an eye on is how much rain we get in a short period of time. That could lead to some street flooding issues as we move into a Sunday/Monday timeframe," said Jeff Lindner, Harris County Flood Control.

City leaders also say do your part. Today is a good day to clean out debris from your ditches and drains. That, of course, helps with street flooding that's anticipated in some low-lying areas.

