EDUCATION

Student kicked out of graduation for dancing on stage

EMBED </>More Videos

Student kicked out of high school graduation for twirling on stage (Credit: Gracie Caldwell)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
What started as a happy dance at a high school graduation ended with the dancing student being escorted from the ceremony, without her diploma.

"I was just excited to be graduating," said Mary Caldwell.

Mary had waited for this moment most of her life. When she got on stage, she did a little dancing and started twirling.

"I was waving at them because I was just like, 'Hey, can y'all see me?' I'm excited," Mary explained to WSOC-TV.

When she returned to her seat, an officer approached her and escorted her out of the ceremony without a diploma.

Caldwell said the school principal told her that her behavior was the reason why she was escorted out.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Meckenburg Schools released this statement: "Any parent or guardian who has concerns about graduation expectations for student behavior and protocol should meet with school administrators to determine next steps."

Mary says she went back to school to meet with the principal and still wasn't given her diploma.

"I had 24 credits, that's the requirement. I didn't have any financial obligations. Why couldn't I get my diploma?" she asked.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News