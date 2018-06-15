ANIMAL RESCUE

Fox rescued after a week with her head stuck in a jar

EMBED </>More Videos

Fox had her head stuck in a jar for a week (KTRK)

WESLEY CHAPEL, Florida --
A fox was caught in a bad situation while scouring garbage for food.

Her head became stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

If the jar wasn't removed, the fox wouldn't be able to eat or drink, doomed to certain death.

The fox was roaming around near a fire station. For several days, firefighters saw her in distress. They tried, but no one could wrangle in the fox to remove the jar.

The firefighters called on Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife.

For five days, volunteer Kelly Thomas tried to catch the fox.

"I just couldn't stand the thought of this poor innocent creature out there suffering," Thomas said to WFTS-TV. "I would lay awake at night, thinking about her out there suffering. So, it was just something I was not going to give up on."

Finally, with the help of a trapper, Thomas caught the fox and got the jar off her head.

"This jar over her head, I don't know how she survived. I don't even know how she was breathing," Thomas said.

They named the fox Miracle, gave her some liquids and returned her to the wild.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfoxanimalsu.s. & worldanimal rescueFlorida
ANIMAL RESCUE
RESCUING RALPH: METRO rider saves dog found in HOV lane
Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car
Man walks though 'poop lagoon' to save distressed fawn
Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News