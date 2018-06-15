golf course

tennis courts

swimming pool

new Eastern Glades

If you visit Memorial Park in Houston, you might need to bring some money with you.The City of Houston is slated to install metered parking in about a quarter of the parking areas.The remaining three quarters of the parking spots will remain free.Officials say any revenue that is generated from the paid parking will be reinvested into the park.The idea for paid parking is part of Memorial Park's 2015 Development Agreement with the city, as a way of supporting the expense of maintaining the park.