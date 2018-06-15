SOCIETY

Paid parking at Memorial Park: What you need to know before you go

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you visit Memorial Park in Houston, you might need to bring some money with you.

The City of Houston is slated to install metered parking in about a quarter of the parking areas.

New parking meters will be located near the:
  • golf course
  • tennis courts
  • swimming pool
  • new Eastern Glades

The remaining three quarters of the parking spots will remain free.

Officials say any revenue that is generated from the paid parking will be reinvested into the park.

The idea for paid parking is part of Memorial Park's 2015 Development Agreement with the city, as a way of supporting the expense of maintaining the park.
