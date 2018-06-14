SPORTS
espn

Houston Texans lock up Bernardrick McKinney with 5-year extension, sources say

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Texans lock up linebacker Bernardrick McKinney to 5-year extension. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Houston Texans have signed inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney to a five-year, $50 million contract extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The deal includes $21 million guaranteed, the source said.

McKinney was the Texans' second-round pick in 2015 and has played a major role in the team's defense. The 25-year-old had his best season in 2016, when he had a career-high 129 tackles and five sacks.

"Benardrick [McKinney] plays a key role in our defense and has been highly productive, but more importantly he is a core player who has developed into a team leader within our program," general manager Brian Gaine said. "We are excited to have him a part of our long-term future here at the Texans."

Earlier this offseason, Gaine praised McKinney's leadership and production, while noting he plays a core position. The Texans expect McKinney to have an even bigger role in 2018 after they cut veteran linebacker Brian Cushing in February.

"If you're playing the Mike linebacker role, you're commanding the huddle, you're leading the huddle," Gaine said. "Production matters, but also the fact that we feel like he's built to last. We feel that he meets the height, weight, speed parameters that we want in the role, but he is now the guy that leads the huddle. That's a big hole to fill now with Brian Cushing gone. So, we are expecting big things from a leadership standpoint and perhaps now he's ready to do that."

Before signing McKinney, the Texans had more than $35 million in cap space. Gaine has also expressed optimism that Houston will be able to sign 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney to a long-term deal before the season starts.
Related Topics:
sportsnflHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News