Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella

Kellogg's Company says it is voluntarily recalling Honey Smacks on fears that is could be contaminated with salmonella.

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan (KTRK) --
The makers of Honey Smacks are recalling boxes of the breakfast cereal because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the CDC, two cases of salmonella in Texas are being linked to the tainted cereal.

Kellogg Company said Thursday that the recall affects 15.3- and 23-ounce boxes with a best-used-by date between June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019.

The boxes will also have a UPC code of 3800039103 for the 15.3-ounce box. A UPC code of 3800014810 will accompany the 23-ounce sized box.

If you have purchased the cereal, you should throw it away or contact the company for a full refund.

The CDC says exposure to salmonella can result in serious illness and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.
