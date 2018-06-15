6 riders plunge 34 feet from roller coaster in Florida, 2 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people have fallen from a roller coaster that had reportedly derailed in Daytona Beach, Florida. (KTRK)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida --
Two passengers fell 34 feet to the ground Thursday night when a roller coaster derailed and authorities had to pull eight others to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

"The front car which was holding four passengers completely came off the tracks," said Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton, adding that the two passengers suffered traumatic injuries when they fell from that car. "The other two were still in the car dangling. They had to be rescued from firefighters on the ground."

Firefighters also used ladders to rescue six other passengers in two cars that were still on the Sand Blaster track.

"They had to use the tower ladder to get to them and then bring them on board and guide them safely back down," Staton said.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews rescue riders from derailed roller coaster



Six of the 10 passengers were taken to the hospital. Staton said she didn't know the extent of their injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

"We don't know what happened," Staton said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
roller coasterfirefightersrescuederailmentu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News