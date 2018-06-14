Deputy with AR-15 stops alleged serial robber in the act

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Nick Natario looks at how an alleged serial robber's trail of crime was foiled in Fort Bend County. (KTRK)

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who authorities say admitted to seven robberies in Fort Bend County is behind bars after being caught in the act.

Deputies were camped at businesses where the robber hit before. When a detective spotted the suspect going into a McDonald's, he followed and made an arrest seconds later.

The robber's moves at the restaurant was caught on camera. At around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Rosenberg just off U.S. 59, deputies say the suspect used a knife and demanded cash from the safe.

Moments after taking the employee to the back, a deputy armed with an AR-15 rifle entered the business.

The deputy pointed his weapon at the suspect, who dropped to the ground.

Deputies say Nikolas Garza admitted to six other armed robberies in the area. After Garza's arrest, the Fort Bend County sheriff talked tough about Garza's alleged misdeeds.

"What does he think we're stupid? Eventually now, hopefully, he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. He needs to be up in that cell right now and thanking the good Lord that he's actually alive today," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Currently, Garza faces a count of aggravated robbery. He faces more charges after deputies say he confessed to other crimes.

No employees were injured from the various robberies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyfast food restaurantarrestfort bend county sheriff's officeRosenbergFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News