REAL ESTATE

Texas' first crystal clear lagoon almost ready in Humble

Balmoral is a new planned community in Humble that will include the state's first crystal clear lagoon. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A sandy beach and 2-acre crystal clear lagoon are beginning to take shape in Humble.

The oasis-to-be is one of the standout features of the Balmoral master planned community opening near N. Sam Houston Parkway and Woodland Hills Drive.

SkyEye13 was over the concrete footprint of the lagoon on Thursday as the first drops of cool, clean water began to flow.

Dozens of people were there to watch the final phase before the lagoon's completion.

Land Tejas Cos. broke ground on the lagoon last October and said it will feature two swimming areas and a deeper kayak and paddleboard area.

You can read more about the Balmoral community on its website at www.BalmoralHouston.com.

