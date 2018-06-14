SPORTS

Deshaun Watson speaks at Texans YMCA on importance of hydration

EMBED </>More Videos

Deshaun Watson speaks to YMCA on importance of hydration (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the Texas heat during summertime, hydration is key. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson visited the Texans YMCA today as part of the Gatorade Beat the Heat program. This program focuses on the importance of hydration and staying healthy during athletic activities in the heat. Gatorade was at the event and had a booth set up for kids to grab a quick drink after participating in various drills.

Watson spoke to kids at the YMCA on his experience with the heat. He said he is from Georgia and even that does not compare to the Texas heat during the Texans off-season. Some advice he gave to the kids was to focus on drinking as many fluids as possible before going to bed and when waking up to start the day off hydrated.

"If you're just walking outside or you're doing a sports activity, you're probably gonna sweat," Watson said when asked about the Houston weather and speaking on the importance of hydration. He said it is something he sometimes takes too lightly, but has been taught by trainers in the Texans organization.

Kids had the opportunity to ask Watson questions before participating in drills. When asked if he will be playing this season after suffering a torn ACL early last season, he gave the crowd a simple "of course." Watson recently spoke on his knee and is confident in his health going forward.

"I'm happy where I'm at, they're (training staff) happy where I'm at and we're on track," Watson said.

The kids were accompanied by Watson while doing drills, cheering them on and sometimes even partaking in the drill. For one of the drills, Watson threw the ball to kids and left them with an unforgettable moment.

There was a smile on both Watson's face and all of the kids involved. With one of the most noticeable faces in Houston, the kids were locked in on Watson's speech and more importantly learned about the importance of hydration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
WATCH OUT! Astros fan nearly takes foul ball to the face
Kobe rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Houston billboards pop up to land LeBron James with Rockets
Lance McCullers and Luke Pell take part in inaugural Concert for a Cure in Houston
More sports
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News