Man shot girlfriend after mistaking her for an intruder, police say

Man shot girlfriend after mistaking her for an intruder, police say. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a man shot his girlfriend just after midnight Thursday after he thought she was an intruder.

Police were called to the home on Sugar Hill Drive around 12:37 a.m.

The 43-year-old female victim told police that she had got up to use the restroom and unplug her cellphone in the living room.

She says her phone was connected to a speaker, and when the phone was disconnected, the speaker make a "loud humming" sound.

As she was walking back to the bedroom, police said her 43-year-old boyfriend shot her in the hallway.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

The boyfriend, who has a concealed handgun license, will not face any charges.
