6 things you don't know about tarantulas

Tarantula sizes range from as small as a fingernail to as large as a dinner plate when the legs are fully extended.

There are over 800 documented species of tarantulas.

To grow, tarantulas have to shed their exoskeleton periodically in a process called molting.

If not killed by a predator, tarantulas can live for several years.

Tarantulas are burrowers that make their home in the ground.

They are becoming increasingly popular as pets.

To many, tarantulas are creepy or just plain scary. Here are six interesting facts about these interesting arachnids: