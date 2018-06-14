PETS & ANIMALS

6 things you don't know about tarantulas

6 things you may not know about tarantulas

To many, tarantulas are creepy or just plain scary. Here are six interesting facts about these interesting arachnids:

  • Tarantula sizes range from as small as a fingernail to as large as a dinner plate when the legs are fully extended.
  • There are over 800 documented species of tarantulas.
  • To grow, tarantulas have to shed their exoskeleton periodically in a process called molting.
  • If not killed by a predator, tarantulas can live for several years.
  • Tarantulas are burrowers that make their home in the ground.
  • They are becoming increasingly popular as pets.
