6 things you don't know about tarantulas

- Tarantula sizes range from as small as a fingernail to as large as a dinner plate when the legs are fully extended.
- There are over 800 documented species of tarantulas.
- To grow, tarantulas have to shed their exoskeleton periodically in a process called molting.
- If not killed by a predator, tarantulas can live for several years.
- Tarantulas are burrowers that make their home in the ground.
- They are becoming increasingly popular as pets.
To many, tarantulas are creepy or just plain scary. Here are six interesting facts about these interesting arachnids:
Related Topics:
pets-animalsspidertarantula
pets-animalsspidertarantula