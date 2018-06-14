Officials in Harris County are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall this weekend.Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control says we should keep an eye on the potential for street flooding.The water levels at Lake Houston have been temporarily reduced."We did it a time before and it mitigates the risks and it works," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.It will not be enough to affect any homes and the gates will remain open until this weekend's wet weather ends. The weather is another reminder to always be prepared."It's a reminder the summer thunderstorm season is here and you've got to be ready for just about anything," said Francisco Sanchez, deputy emergency management coordinator for the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.