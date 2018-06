EMBED >More News Videos Take a look inside the Texans summer home with ABC13's Pooja Lodhia.

Football season is right around the corner. The Texans have announced that training camp will begin on Thursday, July 26 in preparation for the preseason that begins on August 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.Camp leading up to the 9th will take place at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Virginia for the second straight year.Training camp after the August 9 game will move back to Houston.August 15 and 16 will feature joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers.Information on tickets and parking will be released at a later time.RELATED: Peek inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility