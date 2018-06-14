Sprint to end $15 unlimited plan on Friday

If you've been contemplating on switching to Sprint's new $15 unlimited plan, you only have a couple more hours to make a decision.Sprint is ending the unlimited talk, text and data promotion at 11:59 p.m. ET Friday.The plan requires customers to bring their own phone or buy a phone outright. Also, the plan does not include benefits such as mobile hotspot or streaming video in high-definition.Customers who sign up before the plan expires will be able to keep the $15 plan.