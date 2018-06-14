Hungry for seafood? These 3 new Houston spots have you covered

Angel's Seafood
6199 Griggs Road, Suite A (inside CT Mini Mart), Southeast Houston
Photo: John V./Yelp
Angel's Seafood serves up a variety of fried dishes, such as fried shrimp, fried catfish, fried oysters and seafood platters. You can also grab a po'boy sandwich with shrimp, catfish or oysters. Boiled seafood is available as well.
The House Specialty is fried rice with shrimp, Chinese sausage and crawfish.
Besides seafood, you can score marinated Angus beef tacos, salt and pepper wings or 420 fries (marinated Angus beef with Hot Cheetos, topped with a sunny-side up egg and spicy secret sauce). (See the full menu here.)
Yelp users are pretty excited about Angel's Seafood, which currently holds five stars out of five reviews on the site.
Chioma A., who visited on June 10, noted, "The crawfish were huge and meaty! The 420 fries are a must. And the fried house special was everything! Great service. They even have a kid's table set up. And the prices are super reasonable."
Yelper Anh L. wrote, "We had crawfish and chicken wings. Both were spot on. The crawfish was tasty and you will definitely taste the juice in it. The chicken wings came along with fries, which were very crispy and flavored as well. The store is located inside a convenience store, so make sure to check it out."
Interested in trying it out? Angel's Seafood is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Padna's Cajun Eatery
403 Westheimer Road, Montrose
Photo: Padna's Cajun Eatery/Yelp
Padna's Cajun Eatery is a Cajun/Creole spot that offers a number of seafood dishes alongside its other menu items.
If you're on the hunt for seafood in particular, check out its boiled options (crawfish, snow crab or shrimp), crawfish etouffee, barbecue shrimp or fried catfish. (See the full menu here, including its non-seafood options.)
With a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, Padna's Cajun Eatery has been getting rave reviews from local diners.
Yelper Matt B., who reviewed the restaurant on June 12, wrote, "They perfected the trifecta: po'boys, crawfish and gumbo. Everything is good, the flavor is spot on, the bread is flaky and the seasoning is done just right."
Garry F. added, "These guys are new, but boy do they get it right. Great food, great prices, great portions and great music in a funky space. Look no further for authentic Cajun fare in Houston."
Padna's Cajun Eatery is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Blue Bayou Cafe
12008 East Freeway, Northshore
Photo: rebecca G./Yelp
Blue Bayou Cafe is a Cajun/Tex-Mex restaurant where you can score fried seafood, crab, lobster, boiled seafood feats, smoked oysters and more.
It's even got seafood nachos and bayou tacos. (See the full menu here.)
Blue Bayou Cafe currently holds three stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating that it's receiving a mixed reception, but it's still too soon to tell how it will fare in the long run.
Yelper Lynda H., who visited the cafe on June 1, wrote, "We stopped by this place for the first time tonight and I have to say the food was amazing and our waiter was amazing. He was pro-active, kind and very knowledgeable. The atmosphere was so nice and calming I felt like I was in New Orleans."
Yelper Theresa M. wrote, "I thoroughly enjoyed my large portion of red beans and rice and my sweet tea. Service was fast and friendly. Large seafood menu."
Blue Bayou Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.