East Hampton Sandwich Co. makes its debut in River Oaks with lobster rolls and frosé

A new sandwich shop has recently debuted in River Oaks. Called East Hampton Sandwich Co., it is located at 4444 Westheimer Road in River Oaks and is the Dallas-based restaurant group's ninth eatery, with another slated to open in Montrose.
The upscale sandwiches are intended to evoke an East Coast country club vibe, as with the lobster roll with Old Bay mayo or the Polo Club Pesto sandwich with herb-roasted chicken and basil aioli. There's also clam chowder and crab cakes, with sides like arugula slaw, house-made chips and ranch fries. Spiked lemonade, frose,wine and beer contribute to the festive summer atmosphere.
Though it's still early days, the Houston debut for East Hampton Sandwich Co. has earned four stars from 31 reviews on Yelp thus far.
Crystal H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 10, said, "This new concept is amazing. The ingredients are as fresh as they come. Every sandwich had a choice of salad, wrap or bun, which makes for so many more options. The soups are delicious."
Marianne B. added, "I'm impressed with their overall quality, especially since they have only been open for two days at this point. A few pointers: the River Oaks District has a huge free parking garage behind the building ... Also, this place is pricy -- two sandwiches, sides and drinks cost over $50."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. East Hampton Sandwich Co is open from 7 a.m-9 p.m. daily.
