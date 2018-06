Hunan's Restaurant brings cashew chicken and Chinese corn soup to Houston

If you've got Chinese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Hunan's Restaurant , the new arrival is located at 19724 TX-249.Menu items include fried beef ho-fun noodles, black pepper soft-shell crab and orange fish fillet. The restaurant also has a beer and wine list.Hunan's Restaurant has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.M.A. B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 7, said, "Brand-new Chinese restaurant in the neighborhood. They deliver too! Enjoyed the cashew chicken and chicken corn soup today. Both very good."Yelper Mulan J. added , "Staff is very sweet and attentive. They even gave my girls plushies. If I didn't already know this was a Burger King before I wouldn't have believed it. They remodeled this place beautifully. Foods are really yummy, and they have lunch specials seven days a week."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hunan's Restaurant is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.