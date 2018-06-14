Man accused of exposing himself while behind the wheel in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of exposing himself while behind the wheel in Pasadena (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Pasadena police are on the lookout for a man accused of exposing himself while behind the wheel.

According to police, the male suspect exposed himself in the 2500 block of Dupont Street. The male victim told investigators that the suspect drove up to him and called him over to his car.

At the vehicle, the victim says the man exposed himself.

The victim was able to take photos of the alleged exposer, who appeared to leave the area in a late model red Chevrolet Camaro SS with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pasadena Police Department at 713-475-7896.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
naked in publicPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News