It's one of the most popular musicals ever made, from its award-winning debut on Broadway in the 1950's to the big screen, starring Frank Sinatra.
Now "Guys and Dolls" has made its way to Houston.
It's the tale of small-time gambler Nathan Detroit trying to set up a big-time craps game, while betting he can make a beautiful woman fall for him.
But this version has a few new twists. First, it has a Latin flavor, set in Spanish Harlem. And the role of mobster Big Julie, usually a man, is played by a woman. And to definitely go against type, she's a little person. It's the first time that's ever happened!
The show runs through June 24th at the Hobby Center. Tickets start at $30.
Visit the TUTS website for tickets and more information.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheaterthe artsHouston
entertainmenttheaterthe artsHouston