ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Luck Be A Lady Tonight: Guys and Dolls comes to Houston with Latin twist

EMBED </>More Videos

Guys and Dolls hits the stage in Houston (KTRK)

By
It's one of the most popular musicals ever made, from its award-winning debut on Broadway in the 1950's to the big screen, starring Frank Sinatra.

Now "Guys and Dolls" has made its way to Houston.

It's the tale of small-time gambler Nathan Detroit trying to set up a big-time craps game, while betting he can make a beautiful woman fall for him.

But this version has a few new twists. First, it has a Latin flavor, set in Spanish Harlem. And the role of mobster Big Julie, usually a man, is played by a woman. And to definitely go against type, she's a little person. It's the first time that's ever happened!

The show runs through June 24th at the Hobby Center. Tickets start at $30.

Visit the TUTS website for tickets and more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheaterthe artsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News