DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

DAY 2: Key witness testifies in trial of man accused of murder in fight outside Denny's

EMBED </>More Videos

Key witness testifies in murder trial involving fight outside Denny's. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Blake Wise, 25, took the stand during day two in the trial of Terry Thompson, who is charged in the murder of John Hernandez. Wise was exiting Denny's with friends on May 28 just as Hernandez pulled into the restaurant parking lot.

On the stand, Wise said when Hernandez got out of the driver's seat of his truck, he could hardly stand. Wise said Hernandez stared blankly into space and their eyes met.

"He would not quit looking in our direction," Wise said. "I felt something was going to happen."

Wise said Hernandez stood a few parking spots away, yelled at him, threw his hands in the air, and started walking towards Wise.

EMBED More News Videos

New video released in trial of of John Hernandez, Courtney Fischer has more.



Surveillance video shown in court showed Hernandez's girlfriend tried pulling Hernandez back, urging him to stop.

Wise said he felt threatened.

RELATED: Murder trial begins for man accused in deadly fight outside Denny's
EMBED More News Videos

Complete opening arguments of the trial of Terry Thompson


He opened his truck door and reached for his cell phone. Wise said at that point Hernandez yelled, "I have a gun too. I've got a 40 in my truck."

Wise believed Hernandez was referencing a 40-caliber handgun.

Wise got into his truck and called 911 as he drove away from the parking lot.

"I had a bad feeling something was going to happen that night," Wise said on the stand.

The prosecution played Wise's 911 call from that night, which he could be heard telling the dispatcher he was worried Hernandez would get in the car and drive drunk with the child in the back seat.

Wise told prosecutors he drove to the gas station next to the Denny's about an hour later and saw several police cars with flashing lights. The next morning, he saw on the news Hernandez had died. Wise called detectives to let them know he had a run-in with Hernandez before Thompson did.

Wise was on the stand for about two hours before the court took a break for lunch.

DEATH AT DENNY'S: The fight,fatality and fallout of a fateful night
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialman killeddeadly dennys fightHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Deliberation resume Saturday in deadly Denny's fight trial
Jurors retire for the night in deadly Denny's fight murder trial
DAY 6: State rests its case in trial of Terry Thompson
More deadly dennys fight
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News