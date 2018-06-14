3 great events for an artsy weekend in Houston

Magician Ben Jackson at La Colombe d'Or Hotel

'Period of Adjustment' by Tennessee Williams at Theatre Southwest

Daddy-and-me paint party

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Houston this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from an intimate magic show to a painting party for "Lil' Buckaroos" and their dads.---Catch an intimate performance by magician Ben Jackson at La Colombe d'Or Hotel, one of the smallest luxury hotels in the world.Jackson is best known for his handwork for Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the film "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For," his appearance on NBC's TODAY Show with David Copperfield and as the "magician in disguise" on "Candid Camera." Throughout his 90-minute performance, expect an up-close-and-personal experience full of quick wit, digital dexterity and elegant deception.Friday, June 15, 7-8:30 p.m.La Colombe d'Or Hotel, 3410 Montrose Blvd.$50 general admission; $65 front row seatingCatch a staging of Tennessee Williams' classic play "Period of Adjustment." The production, which debuted in 1960, centers on two couples -- one newlywed and the other married for five years -- as they both experience difficulties in their relationships.Friday, June 15, 8 p.m.-Saturday, June 16, 10 p.m.Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest St.$19 general admission; $17 for students and seniorsSons and daughters off all ages are invited to celebrate their fathers and father figures at Painting with a Twist this Sunday afternoon. For this special day, the workshop will debut the new "Lil' Buckaroos" artwork set, which features three individual paintings designed for dad, daughter and son. All supplies will be provided, while attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.Sunday, June 17, 1-2:30 p.m.Painting with a Twist, 728 W. 19th St.$25