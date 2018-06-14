HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Your dish towels could cause food poisoning from the bacterial growth

Dish towels have potential to cause food poisoning (Shutterstock)

You may want to throw your dish towels in the washer more often.

Researchers say dish towels could cause food poisoning.

In the study published by the "American Society for Microbiology," 49 percent of towels showed bacterial growth.

Towels have even more bacteria in kitchens used by larger families and children.

Researchers say you should try not to use the same dish towel for multiple purposes.

Keeping them dry will also cut the bacteria growth.

Read more here about the study.
